Backstage Updates on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens, Footage From WarGames Spot, Photo of Reigns’ Bruise

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly visibly upset after the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, as several sources have noted. Reigns reportedly felt that Owens’ slap on him was an unintentional spot, which made him angry. When the Tribal Chief returned to the backstage area, he reportedly exclaimed in a “expletive filled” manner, making it abundantly clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here, and the previous update can be found by clicking here.

Despite the circumstances at Survivor Series, plans are still moving forward, it was reaffirmed in an update on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Reigns and Owens are anticipated to keep cooperating and uphold their professionalism, as was previously stated. Unless there is an injury or a creative change, everything that has been planned for Owens and Sami Zayn is currently believed to be proceeding as planned.

Reigns’ refusal to collaborate with Owens or WWE officials’ burying of Owens were not said to be factors in the situation.

A picture of Reigns’ face following the slap is shown below, along with video of the incident.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, there have been rumors that Reigns’ slap may have broken his eardrum. He was supposed to appear at the post-Survivor Series press conference alongside Paul Heyman, but Zayn ended up taking his place.

Reigns is reportedly set to defend against Owens at the Royal Rumble in January before taking on Zayn at the Elimination Chamber in February. It was also said that Zayn and Owens would face The Usos, the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, at WrestleMania 39.

