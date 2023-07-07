Bandido Gives Post-Surgery Update, Photo Of Him In Hospital Without Mask On

Bandido has undergone successful wrist surgery.

The masked fan-favorite announced on June 17 that he broke his wrist during his AEW Rampage match against Konosuke Takeshita on June 16.

On Friday, the former ROH World Champion and AEW performer shared an update via social media, noting he underwent succesful surgery to repair the injury.

Check out a photo of him in his hospital bed after the surgery below.