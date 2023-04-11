Bandido Says He’d Like To Go To WWE, Reflects On AEW Debut Match

Bandido recently appeared as a guest on SO CATCH By Hal 2 for an interview.

During the discussion, the masked wrestling veteran spoke about how he would eventually like to go to WWE some day. He also spoke about his past tryout with the company, as well as being signed by AEW after working with Chris Jericho on Dynamite.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On possibly going to WWE some day and his past tryout with the company: “At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They give me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good to have friend. I love you amigo… He’s very nice, he’s very nice.”

On getting signed by AEW and his debut match against Chris Jericho: “I have bruises so he (Chris Jericho) broke my mouth and he kick very strong, my nose and I think that is a very important and fantastic night for me. AEW is like a dream to me, to my life. When I took a match against Chris Jericho, that was fantastic. Fantastic match, fantastic night, everything was amazing. I really, really enjoy. Yeah (I was contacted for it several days before). I was landing in Denver Sunday, the morning and they called me, ‘Hey, you can come to AEW.’ ‘Okay, yeah, I wanna do it. That’s perfect. See you on Wednesday’ and it’s oh, okay… Easy deal. Thank you very much. Thank you Mr. Tony (Khan)”

H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.