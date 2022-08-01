Becky Lynch Suffers a Separated Shoulder

Following initial reports that there were no injuries at WWE SummerSlam, it is now confirmed that Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder.

Lynch is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. Although it is unknown how long she will be sidelined, WWE will probably need to change its plans as a result of the injury.

During her RAW Women’s Title bout against champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, it was clear that Lynch’s shoulder was hurt, as she was seen gripping her right arm after the match. She was examined by doctors when she entered the backstage area.

Lynch turned babyface and sided with Belair following the match. Both women were confronted by the return of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley. It’s likely that this was leading to a 3 vs. 3 or 2 vs. 2 match, however for the time being, the injury means that those plans will need to be changed or postponed.

