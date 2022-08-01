Latest Backstage News for WWE RAW, Big Plans and Major Possible Spoiler

WWE is planning a massive show for tonight’s episode of Raw, which is expected to attract more viewers than usual due to the event’s fallout from Saturday’s SummerSlam. The events of last week were scripted by Vince McMahon prior to his departure from the company, thus this will be the first episode that Triple H will have complete authority over.

According to WrestleVotes, the episode appears promising and is expected to draw a large audience. Additionally, WWE can request a commercial-free first hour from the USA Network.

I’m told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 1, 2022

The show’s matchups and segments have yet not been announced by WWE. As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s episode seems to be a “statement” show. Click here to read more on our report regarding that.

It was rumored that Triple H, who is now in charge of creative, had a surprise in store for SummerSlam. That ended up being the return of Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO Sky (Io Shirai), who established a new faction.

Two big names are also expected to return to the company soon, perhaps as early as tonight. Click here to read more on our report regarding that.

