Bianca Belair Broke Her Finger At WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE star Bianca Belair recently appeared in a new behind-the-scenes vlog for WrestleMania 41. In the video, she discussed various topics, including how she sustained a broken finger during her Women’s World Title Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Belair said, “I think I broke a finger. My finger is hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now. That was amazing. Win or lose, it’s WrestleMania. The Mania streak is broken. I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody. One of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. I can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that ass, okay? This ain’t over because it’s your fault.”

You can check out Belair's comments in the video below.

