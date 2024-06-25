Big Main Event Match Added To Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2024

A big main event match has been added to the lineup for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event.

Announced for the highly-anticipated PLE at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6 is Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag-team match.

It was not announced which three of the four members of The Bloodline consisting of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa would be representing the group in the bout.

Make sure to join us here on 7/6 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2024 results coverage.