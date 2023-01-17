Big Title Match and More Confirmed For NJPW Strong

The main event of Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode will be a major title match.

The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles against Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero of Roppongi Vice in the main event, according to NJPW.

Saturday’s show will also feature KENTA vs. QT Marshall, as well as Team Filthy’s West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs) vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun.

These NJPW Strong matches were filmed at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles during the December Nemesis tapings.