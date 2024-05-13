Jon Moxley Set To Defend IWGP World Heavyweight Title At NJPW Dominion

The IWGP World Heavyweight Title will be on the line at NJPW’s next major event, Dominion, when Jon Moxley competes.

Over the weekend, following a successful title defense against Shota Umino at the Resurgence pay-per-view, EVIL attacked Moxley. This paved the way for Moxley vs. EVIL at Dominion. This is just one of the many title matches scheduled for June 9th at Osaka-jo Hall.

Shingo Takagi defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against HENARE, new NJPW World Television Champion Jeff Cobb faces challenger Tomohiro Ishii, and the IWGP and NJPW Strong Tag Team Championships are up for grabs in a four-way tornado match featuring ELP & Hikuelo, KENTA & Chase Owens, TMDK, and Bishamon.

Here’s the card that will air on NJPW World World, featuring the 2024 Best of the Super Juniors finals.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. EVIL

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. HENARE

KOPW 2024 Match

Yuya Uemura (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

NJPW World Television Championship Match

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Tornado Natch for IWGP and NJPW Strong Tag Team Titles

ELP & Hikuelo (NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions) vs. KENTA & Chase Owens (IWGP Tag Team Champions) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

Best of the Super Juniors Finals

TBA vs. TBA