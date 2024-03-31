Big Trios Match Added To AEW Dynasty PPV On April 21

A new match has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland made the first successful defense of his TNT Championship against the man who accepted his “Cope Open Challenge,” Matt Cardona.

After the match, “The Rated-R Superstar” was attacked by Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, until Mark Briscoe and eventually Eddie Kingston ran down to make the save.

Later in the show, Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston appeared in a backstage segment where the three called out The House of Black for a match at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on April 21 in St. Louis, MO.

