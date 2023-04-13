Billy Corgan To Appear On Muppets Mayhem On Disney+

Billy Corgan will be turning up on Disney+ soon.
The NWA President surfaced on social media and revealed that he will be appearing on the “Muppets Mayhem” series.
“I will be appearing in the Muppets Mayhem Electric Mayhem series premiering on May 5 only on Disney Plus,” Corgan wrote via his official Twitter page on Wednesday.
Check out the official trailer for the show below.
I will be appearing in the @Muppets_Mayhem @ElectricMayhem series premiering on May 5 only on @DisneyPlus https://t.co/TT6DgGJlW9
— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) April 12, 2023