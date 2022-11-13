Black Label Pro “Slamilton” Event Show One and Show Two Results (11/12/22)

Black Label Pro held its “Slamilton” event on November 12, 2022, in Crown Point, Indiana at the RDS Gym.
The event was broken into two separate shows and consisted of a total of 26 matches.
Numerous title matches were featured on these events including Calvin Tankman defending his BLP Heavyweight Title against Levi Everett on show one. Show two had a BLP Tag Team Title match as Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku (Violence is Forever) defended their belts against August Matthews and Davey Bang (The Bang Brothers).
Here are the results for “Slamilton” Show One (courtesy of PWPonderings)
- Alec Price def. Blake Christian
- Sawyer Wreck def. Queen Aminata
- Space Pirates (Shane Sabre and Space Monkey) def. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver
- Dominic Garrini def. Trik Davis
- Erick Stevens def. Kevin Blackwood
- EFFY def. Rohit Raju
- BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Levi Everett to retain the BLP Heavyweight Championship
- BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz def. Calvin Tankman (c) to become the new BLP Heavyweight Champion after cashing in her title opportunity
- Twist And Flip (Darren Fly and Nate Kobain) and Isaiah Moore def. Devon Monroe and NDS (Levy Cruise and Rylie Jackson)
- BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) def. Jeffrey John to retain the BLP Midwest Championship
- Kevin Ku def. Eli Isom
- Percy Davis def. Trevor Outlaw
- Tom Lawlor def. Carlos Romo
Here are the results for “Slamilton” Show Two (courtesy of PWPonderings)
- BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz (c) def. Zoe Lucas to retain the BLP Heavyweight Championship
- Dan The Dad def. Swoogle
- Hog and Dog (Megabyte Ronnie and Matt Brannigan) def. Naturday Saints (Adam Slade and Bradley Prescott)
- Jake Something def. Masha Slamovich
- Tom Lawlor def. Kevin Knight
- Kobe Durst def. Harlon Abbot
- Alan Angels def. Carlos Romo
- BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) def. Big Damo to retain the BLP Midwest Championship
- Four Way Match: Tre LaMar def. Chase Holliday, Jah-C and Malik Del Vonte
- Isaiah Broner def. Matthew Justice
- Trik Davis def. Vinny Pacifico
- Kody Lane def. Dillion McQueen via disqualification after faking a low blow
- BLP Tag Team Championship Match: The Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) (c) to become the new BLP Tag Team Champions
if you didn’t see @suplexandsubmit vs @blkwdxvx today at #BLPSlamilton grab a FITE+ subscription and watch it immediately. pic.twitter.com/prGeZkGmgu
— kelsey. (@m4rvelgirl) November 13, 2022
@_BlakeChristian nails a kick off of a springboard onto @ThePrizeCityOG Plus slow motion. From @BLabelPro presents "Slamilton".#BLPSlamilton pic.twitter.com/kHoMK76Z76
— Cheapheat Spotfest (@NathynwithaY) November 13, 2022
That’s a dead man #BLPSlamilton @BLabelPro @HarlonAbbott @kobedurst pic.twitter.com/OtqqvIleva
— ava lawless ⚙️🔥 (@lawIessava) November 13, 2022
.@BillieStarkz is the NEW Black Label Pro Champion!! #BLPSlamilton pic.twitter.com/sdw46RJw5q
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 12, 2022
SUUUUHPRIZEEEEE! @ThePrizeCityOG has beaten Blake Christian for the second time! #BLPSlamilton pic.twitter.com/8RI8t1qAnj
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 12, 2022