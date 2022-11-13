Black Label Pro “Slamilton” Event Show One and Show Two Results (11/12/22)

Black Label Pro held its “Slamilton” event on November 12, 2022, in Crown Point, Indiana at the RDS Gym.

The event was broken into two separate shows and consisted of a total of 26 matches.

Numerous title matches were featured on these events including Calvin Tankman defending his BLP Heavyweight Title against Levi Everett on show one. Show two had a BLP Tag Team Title match as Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku (Violence is Forever) defended their belts against August Matthews and Davey Bang (The Bang Brothers).

Here are the results for “Slamilton” Show One (courtesy of PWPonderings)

Alec Price def. Blake Christian

Sawyer Wreck def. Queen Aminata

Space Pirates (Shane Sabre and Space Monkey) def. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver

Dominic Garrini def. Trik Davis

Erick Stevens def. Kevin Blackwood

EFFY def. Rohit Raju

BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Levi Everett to retain the BLP Heavyweight Championship

BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz def. Calvin Tankman (c) to become the new BLP Heavyweight Champion after cashing in her title opportunity

Twist And Flip (Darren Fly and Nate Kobain) and Isaiah Moore def. Devon Monroe and NDS (Levy Cruise and Rylie Jackson)

BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) def. Jeffrey John to retain the BLP Midwest Championship

Kevin Ku def. Eli Isom

Percy Davis def. Trevor Outlaw

Tom Lawlor def. Carlos Romo

Here are the results for “Slamilton” Show Two (courtesy of PWPonderings)

BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz (c) def. Zoe Lucas to retain the BLP Heavyweight Championship

Dan The Dad def. Swoogle

Hog and Dog (Megabyte Ronnie and Matt Brannigan) def. Naturday Saints (Adam Slade and Bradley Prescott)

Jake Something def. Masha Slamovich

Tom Lawlor def. Kevin Knight

Kobe Durst def. Harlon Abbot

Alan Angels def. Carlos Romo

BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) def. Big Damo to retain the BLP Midwest Championship

Four Way Match: Tre LaMar def. Chase Holliday, Jah-C and Malik Del Vonte

Isaiah Broner def. Matthew Justice

Trik Davis def. Vinny Pacifico

Kody Lane def. Dillion McQueen via disqualification after faking a low blow

BLP Tag Team Championship Match: The Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) (c) to become the new BLP Tag Team Champions