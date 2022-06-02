Blood and Guts Match Confirmed for Later This Month

The Jericho Appreciation Society was cutting a promo about their triumph at AEW Double or Nothing during the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite when Eddie Kingston interrupted. Kingston wanted another bout, so William Regal proposed a Blood and Guts match. A brawl followed, and Ortiz ended up chopping off a portion of Chris Jericho’s hair.

Jericho took the microphone and stated that he would accept the Blood and Guts challenge provided Ortiz would face him in a hair-on-hair match.

The Blood and Guts match was later announced to take place on the June 29th edition of Dynamite in Detroit, MI.

