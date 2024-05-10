Backstage Update On Sammy Guevara’s AEW Return

Sammy Guevara has been out of action since AEW suspended him for an incident with Jeff Hardy earlier this year, but it appears that he will be returning soon.

In February, while working with Hardy on a Rampage match, Hardy was injured by a knee to the head on a shooting star press. Hardy had a broken nose and was out of it. They finished the match after Hardy said he was fine but hadn’t wrestled since. After the Hardy match, Guevara worked a No DQ match with Powerhouse Hobbs before being suspended.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Guevara was suspended for failing to follow concussion protocol. AEW had to change plans because he was supposed to team up with Chris Jericho and Guevara in the Tag Team Title tournament to crown new champions. The Young Bucks eventually won the tournament.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Guevara is no longer suspended. However, there has been no word on when he will return to television.

Meltzer did add that ideas have been pitched, but nothing has been confirmed.