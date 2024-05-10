AEW Star’s Injury Could Put An End To His Wrestling Career

Regardless of a wrestler’s technique or level of caution in the ring, injuries are inevitable in pro wrestling as the sport is physical entertainment.

AEW is known for putting on some of the best matches in the world, with wrestlers subjecting their bodies to a lot of punishment. Chuck Taylor understands this very well. On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy faced Trent Beretta.

This came after the Parking Lot Street Fight in Jacksonville the week before, in which Beretta caused Taylor to sustain a ‘career-ending injury.’ It stated that Taylor would never wrestle again. This week, during Dynamite commentary, AEW ringside physician Dr. Sampson informed Excalibur that Taylor had fractured his ankle and would require surgery.

He stated that the fracture and necrosis of the bone beneath the cartridge are likely career-ending. Cassidy went down in the fight, only for Beretta to attack him afterwards.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that what was said on television about Taylor’s career being jeopardized is correct.

Meltzer stated, “In storyline they say it’s over but have also given wiggle room. From what we are told, what was said on television was accurate and the belief right now is that Taylor won’t be able to wrestle again.”

It should be noted that Billy Graham’s career was cut short due to the same issue: bone necrosis. However, Sting, Bryan Danielson, Katsuyori Shibata, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage have all returned from injuries that were previously thought to be career-ending. In their case, it was either spinal stenosis or concussion.