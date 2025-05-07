Tony Schiavone Praises Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, And Tony Khan’s Creative Direction

AEW commentator and wrestling legend Tony Schiavone had high praise for AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, recent signee Mercedes Moné, and the creative vision of Tony Khan, during a recent episode of his “What Happened When” podcast.

Reflecting on the current state of the AEW women’s division, Schiavone highlighted Storm’s standout character work and Moné’s professionalism:

“She’s redefined women’s wrestling for AEW,” Schiavone said of Storm. “We are very fortunate to have two professionals… Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné—just so great to work with both of them.”

While Schiavone had yet to work with Mercedes Moné prior to her AEW debut, he was thoroughly impressed with her presence and attitude:

“I had not worked with Mercedes at all, and I didn’t know what to expect, because I knew she was Sasha Banks. But, man, I just absolutely love her. And Toni Storm is just so, so entertaining.”

Schiavone also gave credit where it was due—pointing to Tony Khan as the mastermind behind Storm’s current persona, which has drawn widespread acclaim:

“Tony Khan is going to be very, very proud of this character that he came up with, and it’s doing gangbusters business.

And not only that great character that he developed, but Toni Storm has bought into it, as they say, fully. You’ve gotta have the right person to pull it off, and she’s that person.”

Storm’s over-the-top, old-Hollywood-style persona has been a fan favorite and a consistent highlight on AEW programming, while Mercedes Moné’s arrival continues to elevate AEW’s women’s division with star power and in-ring credibility.

