AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/7/2025): Detroit, MI.

AEW Dynamite returns tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on TBS and Max, tonight’s two-hour prime time program emanates from Detroit, MI., with the following advertised lineup:

* Will Ospreay interview

* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Jamie Hayter sits down with Renee Paquette

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe