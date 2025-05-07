AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/7/2025): Detroit, MI.

AEW Dynamite returns tonight.
Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on TBS and Max, tonight’s two-hour prime time program emanates from Detroit, MI., with the following advertised lineup:
* Will Ospreay interview
* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Jamie Hayter sits down with Renee Paquette
* AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay
* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe
