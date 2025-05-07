Ric Flair Shoots Down Rumors That He Is Battling Cancer

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair recently addressed rumors on his Twitter (X) account regarding his health, specifically claims that he is battling cancer. Flair clarified that he does not have any form of cancer and expressed frustration over the misinformation circulating on social media that has misled fans.

Flair wrote, “I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind. Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!”

The rumors began when Conrad Thompson, Flair’s son-in-law, responded to a fan’s question about a mark on Flair’s head seen at a recent event. He mentioned that Flair had some skin cancer removed, which ignited the speculation.