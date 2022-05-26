Bobby Lashley Calls Out Roman Reigns for Title Match on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley is calling for a World Title on RAW.

Since uniting the Universal and WWE Titles with a Winner Takes All victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns has not defended his title. The Tribal Chief has appeared on RAW a few times, although he is primarily a SmackDown talent.

Lashley appeared on WWE’s The Bump and called Reigns out.

“We need a title on RAW. We need that World Title at RAW,” Lashley said. “Right now, Roman’s on top of this world, and I’d like to get on that level. He can look at bringing that title back over to RAW and giving me an opportunity to challenge for that. That’s another really great match-up.”

Despite billing Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the WWE website still shows the WWE Title as a separate title from the WWE Universal Title.

These matchups have yet to be scheduled, but according to reports, Reigns is expected to defend Matt Riddle on July 2 at Money In the Bank, Randy Orton on July 30 at SummerSlam, and Drew McIntyre on September 3 at Clash at the Castle. PWMania.com previously reported that Reigns' is not featured in the latest promotional material for Money in the Bank.

Lashley is putting an end to his feud with MVP and Omos. On June 5, he’ll battle them both in a 2-on-1 handicap match at WWE Hell In a Cell.

Lashley also called out Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39.

You can watch The Bump featuring Bobby Lashley below: