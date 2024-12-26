Bobby Lashley Ready For MMA Or Boxing Return With Tony Khan’s Green Light

AEW star Bobby Lashley has expressed interest in stepping back into the boxing or MMA arena, with the full backing of AEW President Tony Khan.

In a recent interview on the Fightful podcast, Lashley addressed the possibility of returning to competitive fighting. “That’s the one thing that I love about Tony,” Lashley said. “He gives you the opportunity to do whatever you want to do.”

While professional wrestling remains his top priority, Lashley sees value in exploring other combat sports. “For me to go out and take another fight, it is beneficial for myself, but it’s beneficial for the show because it gives my character and who I am a little bit more legitimacy,” he explained.

Lashley revealed that he has already been in discussions with both boxing and MMA promotions about a potential fight. “I love to fight,” he said. “I think there’s some opportunities to fight… and while I still can, I’m going to, so I’m excited.”

He also recounted a humorous moment with Tony Khan during one of these conversations. “Tony jumps up and says, ‘He’ll knock on anybody.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, cool. Well, there’s the answer.’”

Although no details have been finalized about Lashley’s return to combat sports, it’s clear he has AEW’s full support in pursuing his passion.

Click below to hear the full podcast interview.