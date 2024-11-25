Bobby Lashley Says He Doesn’t Like The Term “Black Champion”

Bobby Lashley won his first AEW PPV match against Swerve Strickland at the 2024 AEW Full Gear event. After the show, Lashley spoke with the media and addressed a question about joining a company with multiple “black champions.”

Lashley said, “I don’t like that, I don’t like that [term] ‘Black champion.’ It’s just a champion. We’ve normalized this already, and that’s what I want to do with it. Winning a title as a ‘Black champion’, and there’s other ‘Black champions’ here, we can kind of erase that word now and we can just say ‘champion.’”

“It can be a Black champion, it can be an Asian champion, it can be a Latin champion, it can be any champion. So we have already normalized us, and we can kind of erase that ‘Black champion,’ and it’s just champion now.”



(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)