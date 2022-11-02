Bodhi Hayward Responds Emotionally to WWE NXT Release, Confirms Non-Compete

This evening, the former Bodhi Hayward (Brady Booker) posted an emotional response to his WWE NXT release on Twitter.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released five NXT Superstars, including Hayward, a former student at Chase University who is once more going by Brady Booker. For information on the departures, click here.

This evening, Hayward posted a video to Twitter stating that he is here to stay.

“What up, Brodies? It’s ya boy, Bodhi Hayward. Brady Booker here, to tell you that I was just released from the WWE,” an emotional Hayward said. “I’m hurt, I’m embarrassed, and Brodies, I’m just down bad. For the last 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling has been my whole life… but I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life and I’ve always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I’m Brady Booker, and I’m here to stay.”

Hayward wrote in the caption of the video, “Thank you to all my brodies for the continuous love and support [heart emoji] The journey continues… #30days.” Confirming that he is under a 30-day non-compete clause.

If you missed it, you can read what Andre Chase had to say about Hayward’s release by clicking here.

Below is Hayward’s complete tweet: