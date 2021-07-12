Booker T Believes An Intervention Should Be Considered For Jimmy Uso

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Uso was arrested earlier this week in Pensacola, Florida after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light while speeding. He failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail for misdemeanor DUI, speeding, and running a red light.

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his take on the situation.

“Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI. I think he got out of jail on Sunday morning. Those are my guys, Jimmy and Jey, that’s why I have to talk about it because those are my guys. I’ve talked to Jimmy about things like this. Sometimes you get a chance to redeem yourself, and you either redeem yourself or you don’t. This is a sad day for me. You’re damn right it is just because I didn’t see this coming at all. I just hope we can find a way to get my boy to a better place more than anything. I did not see this coming, and it messes me up just as well.

The thing is, intervention has to be looked into with something like this. I think of Jimmy when I see him, I swear I think of him as one of my kids. I really do. To see this happening right now, for me, it’s not about wrestling or anything like that. It’s not about how much money somebody can make, or how famous somebody can be, or anything like that because if your life is all screwed up, none of that matters anyway. You’re not going to be able to sustain it if your life is all screwed up anyway. Reach out to me man. Talk to me. I’ll definitely try to guide you in the right way.

Like I said, for me, it’s just a sad occasion to see my young lad in this position right here because I know what it’s like not having people trust you. That’s what I’m thinking about right now, not having people trust you. For me, when I came home out of prison, no one was supposed to trust me. I was supposed to gain that trust all over again. I was to redeem myself with anyone who thought that I was untrustworthy. I think I did that. The thing is, I don’t think I would have gotten too many chances to do that if I would have screwed it up. So I say, ‘Brother, get yourself together. Life is too short.”