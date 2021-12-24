Booker T Says It ‘Baffles’ Him Why Some Wrestlers Are Leaving WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T talked about wrestlers making the decision to leave WWE:

“When I hear these guys say ‘I want to leave a company, and I can’t wait to go and have a match with x and y, I can’t wait to have a match with this guy. The match with this guy is going to be a five star match.’ When these guys start thinking about the matches more than taking care of their damn family and how much money they can make when they walk away from wrestling because it’s not going to last forever – it baffles the hell out of me. It becomes about a damn match. I loved every match I was in, every performance I gave. But none of it surpassed me taking care of my family.”

“When I hear that talk I go ‘man this business has really, really changed’ to the point where it’s making me question things and people. Why are they really doing this at the end of the day? I loved being in the big matches with all of the great stars, but I’m going to tell you right now – I remember more of ‘how much did I get paid for that match?’ as opposed to ‘how many spots did we do in that match?’. I do care, but at the end of the day, I’m thinking, ‘If I can go out and perform this way with this guy, I can get paid this much,’ not how many matches I can have – I’m just confused.”