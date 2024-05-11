WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 5/10/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Je’Von Evans def. Dion Lennox in a Singles Match.

– Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe def. Sexy BJ Ray and Javier Bernal in a Tag Team Match.

– Wendy Choo, Kelani Jordan and Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner, Izzi Dame and Jazmyn Nyx in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Drake Morreaux def. Cutler James in a Singles Match.

– Lola Vice def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– The D’Angelo Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) def. Shawn Spears and an enhancement talent in a Tag Team Match.

– Edris Enofé and Malik Blade def. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) in a Tag Team Match.

– Roxanne Perez (c) def. Tatum Paxley to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Oba Femi (c) def. Eddy Thorpe to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.