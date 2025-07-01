WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/1/2025): Orlando, FL.

The July 1, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network kicks off at 8/7c with a taped show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s show:

* Myles Borne vs Lexis King

* Joe Hendry vs Wes Lee

* Lainey Reid vs. Thea Hail

* Yoshiki Inamura vs Jasper Troy (NXT Title Eliminator)

* Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria

* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints to meet with General Manager Ava

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.