Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For Tonight (7/1/2025)

WWE NXT returns tonight with a taped episode that was filmed last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, immediately following the live June 24 broadcast. The July 1 edition features several notable matchups, including an appearance by Joe Hendry.

Here are the full spoiler results for tonight’s show:

Joe Hendry defeated Wes Lee.

Myles Borne defeated Lexis King.

Yoshiki Inamura defeated Jasper Troy.

Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley defeated Sol Ruca & Zaria.

Lainey Reid defeated Thea Hail.