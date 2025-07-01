John Cena’s New Movie Heads Of State Drops This Week On Prime Video

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is expanding his Hollywood résumé once again, starring alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the upcoming action-comedy “Heads of State,” premiering Wednesday, July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (“Nobody”), the film follows a fictional UK Prime Minister (Elba) and US President (Cena) whose public rivalry spirals out of control—just as a powerful global threat forces them to work together. They’re joined by MI6 agent Noel (Chopra Jonas) as the trio race to unravel a conspiracy that endangers the free world.

Originally acquired by Amazon Studios in 2020, the film boasts a stacked supporting cast including Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Stephen Root, and Sarah Niles.

“Heads of State” adds another high-profile credit to Cena’s filmography, as the Undisputed Champion continues balancing his time between WWE’s main event scene and blockbuster cinema.

