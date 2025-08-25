Ash By Elegance Issues Emotional Statement Following Knockouts Title Victory

At the 2025 WWE NXT Heatwave premium live event, Ash By Elegance (formerly known as Dana Brooke) achieved a career milestone by winning a triple threat match to capture the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Following her emotional victory, Ash took to Instagram to reflect on the moment and her journey:

“Wow… so many emotions — so many tears… years of dedication… & I had many fears!! Sometimes I felt like giving up & not knowing if I should keep going! BUT I had to prove it to myself… I CAN.. I WILL & I WANT TOO! I couldn’t make this up in my wildest dreams… this is why you never burn bridges… you never know how this crazy life works… I had the opportunity to capture a title back in the WWE/NXT ring with a company that BELIEVED in me and took a chance!”

She continued, “I may not be the best wrestler… but no wrestler IN THIS WORLD has the drive, the hunger, and the passion as I do!!! This is the Ultimate story… this title isn’t just for me… it’s for everyone out there that felt like giving up… NEVER GIVE UP… TOMORROW IS NEVER PROMISED!!!”

The win marks Ash By Elegance’s first reign as Knockouts Champion and highlights the ongoing partnership between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, which has seen crossover talent appear on both brands throughout 2025.