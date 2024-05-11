Rick Bassman Reveals His Brain Cancer Is Now In Remission

Pro wrestling promoter and trainer Rick Bassman has been battling brain cancer for quite some time now and he recently took to his Instagram to provide an update on his health. According to Bassman, his tumor is 100% gone and it is now time to return to his life.

Bassman said, “Rick’s Hardcore Brain Cancer Destruction Quest

TEST RESULTS ARE IN…

Bloodwork is PERFECT.

NO evidence of malignancy/no indication of cancer.

The MRI shows that the TUMOR is 100% GONE.

I AM DONE!

Now it’s time to get back-to-life. Stronger, more-productive, more-peaceful, & more service-oriented —better in every way— than ever before.

And just in time for summer!

THANK YOU ALL so much for your continued support, and for your love.

We love you right back!

Eos & Wilson & Snoopy & Moose & Yogi & Rick”

You can check out Bassman’s post below.