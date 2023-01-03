Booker T Talks About Don West’s Passing, Taking Old Wrestlers Off Of TV

Booker T spoke about some current pro wrestling related topics on the latest installment of his “Hall of Fame” podcast.

During the episode, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the recent passing of former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West, as well as his thoughts on how he favors taking older wrestlers off of television and putting younger talent on the show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Don West: “Don West was a guy who definitely made his contributions to this business. One thing about being in this business is if you can be in this business for a relative amount of time and people don’t have bad things to say about you, you’re doing pretty damn good. Condolences to his family and may he rest in peace and have a safe journey.”

On favoring taking older wrestlers off TV and putting the younger talent on it: “I’m a big fan of trying to get as many older faces off the show as I possibly can. It’s no diss to the older guys or anything like that. I always use the equation to where, you know, I’m going to put these young guys in the driver’s seat and I’m gonna sit in the passenger seat, and I’m going to navigate, and I’m going to sleep the whole ride. You’re gonna drive. You’re gonna get us there. That’s the way I see the business.”

