WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New Signee

WWE filed to trademark the “Tanga Loa” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on May 4th for entertainment services.

Tanga Loa made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash France when he helped his brother, Tama Tonga as well as Solo Sikoa defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match. Loa showing up shocked the WWE Universe as many expected the debut of Jacob Fatu, who is still expected to join The Bloodline at some point down the line.

Loa, who is a former seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and three-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion, has reportedly signed with WWE and will be a part of the SmackDown brand with the Bloodline going forward. Loa previously competed for WWE as Camacho.

You can check out the full description below:

