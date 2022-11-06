Braun Strowman Mocks ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers, Chris Jericho Reacts

Braun Strowman took to Twitter to congratulate himself and Omos on their match at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.

Omos is green, and Strowman isn’t known for 5-star matches, but both men had a good match at the event. This was Omos’ best match since joining the main roster.

Strowman joked that he and Omos got a 47-star match while also mocking “floppy floppers” bagging their groceries at Krogers. Based on the hashtags he used, it appears that Strowman believes in the Vince McMahon philosophy that bigger is better and that people like him are stars because they get noticed at airports.

Strowman tweeted, “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal”

AEW star Chris Jericho responded, “I used to bag groceries.”