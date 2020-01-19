Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Send Important Message

Bray Wyatt posted the following on his Instagram account thewindhamrotunda:

“You are stale. They ruined you. He is boring. I hate his matches.

My life is art. My art’s successes and my loved ones are the only exit I have from my mental health. You have no idea how much a simple, thoughtless comment on social media can directly affect the person you are sending it to. With great power comes great responsibility. The negativity in our world is astonishing. And mental health is at an all time decline. Be better…. it could save a life. They saved mine.

I love you JoJo

I love you kids

I love you Mom”