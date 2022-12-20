Brian Myers Reflects On Starting Out In Wrestling Business With Matt Cardona, Says He Is “Naturally Rude”

Brian Myers joined Renee Paquette for a recent installment of her podcast, “The Sessions.”

During the interview on the popular pro wrestling program, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about considering Matt Cardona competition when they started together at a wrestling school early in their respective careers.

Myers also noted that Cardona was naturally rude and reflected on the two both getting signed to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he considered Matt Cardona his competition when he first met him at wrestling school: “We’re both at this wrestling school a couple months in, staring at each other like: this guy’s my competition. We’re the exact same. We both had the same mindset. People were saying, you guys look alike, you should be a team! That’s not what we wanted to do.”

On how Cardona is naturally rude: “We were very stand-offish with each other. You know Matt… he’s pretty rude, naturally (laughs). He’s not exactly a people person. It’s close [to resting bitch face]. He can be very firm with his responses.”

Says their friendship was formed over wrestling figures:

It really was wrestling figures that broke the ice between us to make us these great friends. Back then, 2003, you’re not gonna go to wrestling school and tell these guys you collect wrestling figures. It was like… beyond something you wouldn’t do.

On both getting signed by WWE: “We eventually get signed and we’re in the WWE locker room with Undertaker and Bob Holly. You think we’re gonna tell them we collect wrestling figures? We’d be beaten to death (laughs). That really was the thing that broke the ice and cemented our friendship for years and years.”

