Bryan Danielson Hopes Claudio Castagnoli Gets An AEW World Title Reign

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he hopes fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli gets an AEW World Title reign.

Danielson said, “I would love to see Claudio as world champion. He’s one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with.”

On Castagnoli’s ROH World Championship reign:

“I thought his Ring of Honor world title run was really special. I watched all of his matches, and I was in awe of it–as many people often are when they watch Claudio wrestle. I sincerely hope that Claudio gets a run as AEW world champion before he hangs it up. He would make the most of that opportunity.”