Bryan Danielson On His Work With AEW Creative, If It Will Continue After Retirement

AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics, including his work with the company’s creative.

Danielson said, “How it looks now is I help with creative a little bit. What that usually looks like is it’s not necessarily a formal creative meeting or anything like that. Tony will call me and run some ideas past me or he’ll say like ‘Hey, I was thinking of this. Do you have any ideas for this or something like that?’ But that’s haphazard. It could happen three times in a week. It could not happen at all for three weeks.”

On his behind the scenes work possibly continuing after retirement:

“I don’t really know what that part of [my AEW work] will look like. I think it’s just going to kind of have to evolve naturally and with whatever my comfort level is and their comfort level is. Honestly I don’t want to travel very much so that’s another piece of the wrestling puzzle as far as physically.”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.