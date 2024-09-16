Bryan Danielson Recalls How Excited He Was For His AEW Debut

AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including how he felt for his debut with the company in 2021.

Danielson said, “I was just excited, the energy. The weird part was, I was stuck in a trailer watching the whole show on a TV, and that’s not how I like to watch my wrestling shows when I’m there live. Like, as much as I can, I like to see it, because being there live is always something special, I like to peek through the curtain.”

On how excited he felt:

“As soon as I went into the arena, and then I see some of my friends on the way there, so that’s super cool. Then the match is coming to a close and you can see it’s like, ‘Okay, it’s almost my time.’ It was just exciting.”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.