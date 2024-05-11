Bryan Danielson Says His AEW Contract Expires Before ALL IN 2024 PPV

Bryan Danielson’s AEW contract is set to expire before the company’s big ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view.

“The American Dragon” recently appeared as a guest on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed that his AEW deal is up before the ALL IN PPV on August 25 in London, England.

“The big one is Wembley,” Danielson said when asked what big moments he has left in his career before he retires from full-time competitive as a pro wrestler. “I wanna make it to Wembley. My contract actually expires before Wembley, but I wanna make it to Wembley.”

Danielson continued, “I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome because that’s the first wrestling show I ever saw.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.