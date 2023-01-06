Bully Ray Reveals His Top 5 Wrestling Tag Teams, Comments on Vince McMahon

Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray was asked to name his favorite wrestling teams while speaking with Sportskeeda.

“The Rock N’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardy Boyz. I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better.

“The reason why I always say The Road Warriors were the greatest tag team of all time is because they put a**es in seats,” Bully Ray said. “They’re probably the only tag team ever that you could put on the marquee that would sell out the house by themselves.”

When asked about if Vince McMahon will return to WWE, Bully said, “It will be business as usual.”

You can watch a clip from the interview below: