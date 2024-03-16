Bully Ray Reveals Why The Dudley Boyz Often Lost High-Profile Matches In ECW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including why he and D-Von Dudley often lost high-profile matches in ECW.

Ray said, “We would beat Dreamer and Sandman every night, but no world titles were on the line.”“Every time Paul put a world championship on us was for us to drop it because he knew that any babyface team that beat the Dudleys instantly became credible.”

“And this is not my words, this is Paul’s words on how he built us. Paul knew he could beat us every single night, ‘But as long as I gave Bubba the microphone the next night, everything would be fine, because he would get all the heat back.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.