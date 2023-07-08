Bully Ray Says It Is Up To Tony Khan To Put An End To Wrestlers Performing Dangerous Spots In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and current IMPACT Wrestling star Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics. During the show he discussed how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan can have his wrestlers do whatever they want because they are there to entertain the fans, but if anything bad happens to them in the ring, then it pretty much falls back on him, which is why it is up to Tony Khan to put an end to dangerous spots

Ray said, “I’d let him do it off a higher ladder, too. Through nine tables. Do whatever you want! You’re an independent contractor, you’re here to entertain the people. You’ve been doing it for a long time. You know right from wrong, safety-wise. Now, it is Tony Khan’s company, and if anything happens in that ring, it pretty much falls back on him.”

“If word gets back to Tony that Sting is going to do a stunt, a dive, a whatever, a spot that really is risky and the risk does not equal the reward and something can go drastically wrong? Then it’s Tony’s job to step in and go, ‘Hey Sting, let’s talk about this spot you wanna do. I don’t feel comfortable with it.’ And now you open up the dialogue, just like you should be doing in pro wrestling period. And at the end of the day, if Tony doesn’t feel comfortable, it’s up to Tony to tell Sting, ‘I don’t feel comfortable having your life on the line here on my company’s watch.’”

You can check out Bully Ray’s comments below: