Latest Update On Darby Allin’s Mount Everest Climb

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Darby Allin began his ascent of Mount Everest on Tuesday, April 8th, following a hiatus from the company. Allin and his team hiked from Pheriche to Chhukhung, gaining an elevation of 530 meters. He has not appeared on AEW television since the end of December when he was written out of the storylines.

Adventure Consultants provided an update on Allin’s progress, which was later removed. The update indicated that Allin’s team reached the base of Mount Everest on Sunday, April 20th. It also mentioned that the leader of the expedition, Ang Dorjee, revealed the trek up Everest would begin soon after that. Additionally, Allin’s group would participate in the Puja, a ceremony performed before any climbing group attempts to scale Everest. The reason for the removal of the update remains unclear.

Typically, climbing Mount Everest takes about two months; however, Allin may take longer due to his lack of prior mountain climbing experience. While approximately two-thirds of those who attempt to summit Everest succeed, the success rate is lower for inexperienced climbers, and about one percent of climbers face fatal outcomes.

There has been no further update on when Allin is expected to complete his climb or return to AEW television.