BUSHI Reveals Vocal Cord Surgery Following NJPW Departure

NJPW veteran BUSHI recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about several topics, including his recent surgery for vocal cord polyps, which he underwent after leaving the company. He revealed that he was hospitalized on May 8 to have the surgery.

BUSHI explained, “Since around November of last year, the doctor informed me that this condition is common among vocalists. It wasn’t malignant, and it wasn’t something that needed immediate attention, but I felt uncomfortable while performing, so I wanted to take this opportunity to address it. Until now, I haven’t been able to take long breaks due to my busy schedule.”

He also mentioned that he and Tetsuya Naito, who also departed from NJPW, have received many offers, both personally and from industry observers.

BUSHI added, “(Kazu) Hayashi offered us jobs with GLEAT, but we only agreed on the condition that Hayashi would return to active duty.”