Chelsea Green Cashes in NWA Women’s Title Opportunity at Hard Times 3

The NWA announced via social media today that Chelsea Green has decided to cash in her NWA Women’s Title opportunity at the Hard Times 3 event on November 12th in Chalmette, Louisiana.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT: At #HardTimes3 (🎟 https://t.co/meHyYpnlKi) Chelsea Green is cashing in the title shot she won from Angelina Love on #NWAPowerrr to make the Women's World Title Match a TRIPLE-THREAT!@Kamille_brick 🆚️ @KiLynnKing 🆚️ @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/tCKHC2yG71 — NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2022

Originally the current NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was scheduled to defend against Kilynn King but with Chelsea Green added to the mix, it has now become a triple threat title match.

Green won the title opportunity on the October 18th edition of NWA Powerrr when she defeated Angelina Love.

The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV event will take place at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center and will be available on FITE.

Here is the updated card for NWA Hard Times 3: