Chelsea Green Cashes in NWA Women’s Title Opportunity at Hard Times 3

The NWA announced via social media today that Chelsea Green has decided to cash in her NWA Women’s Title opportunity at the Hard Times 3 event on November 12th in Chalmette, Louisiana.
Originally the current NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was scheduled to defend against Kilynn King but with Chelsea Green added to the mix, it has now become a triple threat title match.
Green won the title opportunity on the October 18th edition of NWA Powerrr when she defeated Angelina Love.
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV event will take place at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center and will be available on FITE.
Here is the updated card for NWA Hard Times 3:
- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship :Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona
- NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce) (with Royce Freeman)
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
- EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
- Nick Aldis vs. Odinson
- NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green
- NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship:
- Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) vs. Missa Kate and Madi
- NWA National Championship; Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper