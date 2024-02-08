Chelsea Green Gets Her Green Card, Talks Potential Matt Cardona Return To WWE

Chelsea Green recently appeared as a guest on the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of the former Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions spoke about the possibility of her husband, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, returning to the company.

“I would also love to know that, I’m waiting,” she said. “I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be.”

She also shared her thoughts on the unique custom ring entrance that Samantha Irvin would give her on Monday Night Raw, with the dramatic pronunciation of her name.

“I loved it,” Green admitted. “I loved it because to me it adds a little something. We see over and over again, men in wrestling, the fans latch on to something whether it’s Seth’s thing, Shinsuke’s thing, Roman’s thing, they have a punch line, a song a moment a movement, like they latch on to that with men. And it’s really hard as women to get men to latch on to that. For a woman it’s hard. It’s kind of a hard thing because I’m going shh, are they going to do that? Are they? I don’t know. Maybe not. But that announcement is what they latched on to. Yeah, I love that. Perfect. That’s what I want. I want people to have something that’s like oh Chelsea Green, that announcement, or whatever. It is just one more thing for them to enjoy.”

Green also confirmed during the show that she has, in fact, finally received her green card and the headaches this issue has caused her in the past.

“I’ve said this to you before, and I say to everyone, like the weight I felt lifted off me when I opened that piece of mail that said I was approved,” she said. “Nobody except a Canadian in America getting our green card will understand that feeling. Especially because a lot of people during the pandemic when I was released from WWE were like, Oh, you’re good. You’re married. You’re with Matt, whatever. Like, no, that’s not how it works, you don’t just get a green card. You don’t just magically get to work in this country because you are with somebody. So I was still struggling all the way up until I got rehired last year by WWE. I was still on my fourth visa. I was spending five grand at a time for these visas and trying to find someone to sponsor me to get the visa.”

Finally, Piper Niven’s tag-team partner on Monday Night Raw addressed the fact that her win/loss record in WWE hasn’t been the best, despite championship success.

“Sometimes I think that we’re all so caught up in winning and I’m just not,” she said. “I’ve been doing this 10 years. It’s not about winning. What’s it about? It’s about making people feel a certain way. And when I became The Hot Mess in Impact that’s when I realised, that’s when the light bulb like friggin flashed in my face, like oh wow, people don’t care. People don’t care that I was cool and winning. They don’t care that I won the championship. They care that I turn crazy, they care that I feel like their crazy best friend. I feel like their crazy ex-girlfriend. John Mayer sat in front of me at All In and said, Oh my God, you remind me of a lot of people I dated like that’s the feeling I want you to feel with a character. I don’t need you to go home and be like wow, she’s a real winner.”

Check out the complete Chelsea Green interview from the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.