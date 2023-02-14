Chris Bey Recalls Joining The Bullet Club, Talks Jay White’s NJPW Status

Chris Bey recently appeared as a guest on The Mark Hoke Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about The Bullet Club, Jay White’s status with NJPW and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Jay White bringing him into The Bullet Club: “The day would come in 2021 when Jay White would extend this offer and make me an official member of Bullet Club, and I would get my own real Bullet Club t-shirt. It was crazy and surreal. I remember asking Jay White after he gave me the t-shirt and we made it official, ‘this is real, right? You guys aren’t going to beat me up in a couple of weeks and kick me out?’ ‘No, this is 100% real.’”

On his thoughts on White losing a loser leaves town match in NJPW: “Jay White, he just lost a loser leaves Japan match against Hikuleo, the traitor of Bullet Club, where does Jay White land? That’s what we have to figure out. Does he come back to IMPACT Wrestling so we can reunite Bey Blade and the JBC, the Jay and Bey Connection. Does he join our brothers, the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) in WWE, does he go to AEW, does he stay free and use the Forbidden Door, the ForBEYden Door and go all over the world? The only way to find that out is by following Jay White. I thank him so much for making me part of Bullet Club.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.