Chris Jericho Comments On John Cena’s WWE Retirement

During the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, John Cena made waves by revealing his 2025 retirement plans.

He stated that he would be present when Raw moves to Netflix. He stated that his final competitions will be the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025. He intends to wrestle throughout the year, aiming to work 30-40 matches.

While appearing on McGuire on Wrestling, Chris Jericho, who has wrestled Cena several times, discussed his retirement.

Jericho said, “My career is already longer than John Cena’s. No, I mean, it’s great. John’s always had a great love for wrestling, and he’s got a great connection with the fans, so I think it’s a cool way to go about it. People know that this is it, and John’s not the type of guy to say anything lightly, so I’m sure he’s been focused on this and working with the company to make sure it’s right, and I’m sure it’s going to be a really great year-and-a-half for Cena fans and for John Cena himself.”



