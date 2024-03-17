Chris Jericho Doesn’t Have Any Plans Of Leaving AEW At Any Point

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics including not having any plans of leaving AEW he helped start 5 years ago.

Jericho said, “I don’t really think about that sort of thing, I kind of live in the now. We talk about being 33 years in wrestling, I’m like, ‘Wow, really?’ It doesn’t feel that way because I can still have the best match on any given show. Not every night, but a couple weeks ago, I wrestled Takeshita on Dynamite and it was the best on the show. There are still great moments for Jericho and a lot I can do. I don’t shut the door on anything. To me, WWE isn’t the be all-end all. It was great to be there, I had a great 20 years there, but I’ve had a great going on five years in AEW. I love working here. I love working with, not even for, with Tony Khan. WWE is a completely different animal now than when I left in 2017. It’s been six years. It’s not something I’ve really thought about. I like watching and reading about what’s going on, the buzz that they have, but I also like my company and I helped start AEW. I don’t really see any reason why I would want to leave at this point. Never say that I wouldn’t go, but I have zero plans of that. I like it here and I like the people I work with. I enjoy coming to work every week, which was not always the case in WWE, and it’s weird how that is the case here, but it’s a different vibe and I have a lot of fun here in AEW.”

