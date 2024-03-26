Chris Jericho On His Proudest Moment In His Wrestling Career

AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to an episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including the journey he has had in wrestling.

Jericho said, “I remember just going to wrestling school in Calgary when I was 19 years old [and saying], ‘I made it. I’m in a wrestling ring.’ And then having my first match … and having like 70 people clapping for me or whatever it was. I was like, ‘This is it! I made it!’”

On his proudest moment in his entire wrestling career:

“The moment that I really have the most pride [for] in my career is taking the chance to help start AEW. I knew that, if it worked, we could change the course of wrestling history. If it didn’t work, it was a pretty big risk — it could tarnish your legacy. But what if it does work?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.